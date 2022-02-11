What's in the Cards for IQVIA Holdings' (IQV) in Q4 Earnings?

IQVIA Holdings Inc. ( IQV ) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 15, before market opens.

Let’s check out how things have shaped up for the announcement.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IQVIA Holdings’ fourth-quarter 2021 revenues is pegged at $3.59 billion, indicating growth of 8.9% from the year-ago reported figure, attributable to strength across all segments — Research & Development Solutions (R&DS), Technology & Analytics Solutions (“TAS”) and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions (“CSMS”). The consensus estimate lies within the guided range of $3.537-$3.612 billion.

Segment-wise, the consensus mark for R&DS revenues is pegged at $1.90 billion, suggesting growth of 12.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for TAS revenues stands at $1.51 billion, indicating year-over-year increase of 5.6%. The consensus mark for CSMS revenues is pegged at $191 million, implying growth of 1.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Improvement in operating margins is likely to have aided the bottom line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.43 per share, indicating growth of 15.2% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate meets the higher end of the guided range of $2.37-$2.47.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for IQVIA Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

IQVIA Holdings has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

IQVIA Holdings Inc. price-eps-surprise | IQVIA Holdings Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their fourth-quarter 2021 earnings:

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings ( CCO ) has an Earnings ESP of +23.91% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company will release earnings numbers on Feb 24. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Clear Channel has an expected earnings growth rate of 91.4% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.2%, on average.

Clear Channel’s shares have surged 58.4% in the past year.

Everi Holdings ( EVRI ) has an Earnings ESP of +4.97% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company will release earnings numbers on Mar 1.

Everi Holdings has an expected earnings growth rate of 27.4% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 170%, on average.

Everi Holdings’ shares have surged 62.2% in the past year.

Opendoor Technologies ( OPEN ) has an Earnings ESP of +1.54% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company will release earnings numbers on Feb 24.

Opendoor has an expected earnings growth rate of 31.9% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 47.9%, on average.

Opendoor’s long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 11.1%.

