What's in the Cards for IQVIA Holdings (IQV) in Q1 Earnings?

IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQVis scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 27, before market opens.

Let’s check out how things have shaped up for the announcement.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IQVIA Holdings’ first-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $3.55 billion, indicating growth of 4.2% from the year-ago reported figure, attributable to strength across all segments — Research & Development Solutions (R&DS), Technology & Analytics Solutions (“TAS”), and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions (“CSMS”). The consensus estimate for revenues lies within the guided range of $3.515-$3.575 billion.

Segment-wise, the consensus mark for R&DS revenues is pegged at $1.96 billion, suggesting growth of 5.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for TAS revenues stands at $1.38 billion, indicating year-over-year increase of 2.7%. The consensus mark for CSMS revenues is pegged at $193 million, flat with the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Improvement in operating margins is likely to have aided the bottom line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.43 per share, indicating growth of 11.5% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate lies within the guided range of $2.40-$2.46.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for IQVIA Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

IQVIA Holdings has an Earnings ESP of -0.41% and a Zacks Rank #3.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

IQVIA Holdings Inc. price-eps-surprise | IQVIA Holdings Inc. Quote

