What's in the Cards for Intellia (NTLA) This Earnings Season?

With no marketed drugs, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.’s NTLA investors are likely to focus on pipeline progress when it reports fourth-quarter results.

The company’s earnings missed estimates in two of the last four quarters and beat the same twice with the average negative surprise being 10.64%. In the last reported quarter, Intellia delivered an earnings surprise of 12.96%.

Shares of Intellia have soared 392.7% in the past year compared with the industry‘s increase of 14.9%.

Factors to Note

Intellia’s top line mainly comprises revenues recognized from the progress of its pipeline under existing collaboration with Novartis NVS and Regeneron REGN.

The company reported $51.4 million of collaboration revenues in the first nine months of 2020, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 59.8%. However, revenues may vary from quarter to quarter as it is subject to achievement of pre-defined milestones.

In November, the company initiated its first clinical study. The early-stage study will evaluate single dose of its gene editing candidate, NTLA-2001, as potential treatment for hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis with polyneuropathy (hATTR-PN), a rare disease leading to nerve damage and cardiomyopathy. Investors will likely look for any initial data update from the study on the fourth-quarter earnings call.

The company has several other gene editing pipeline candidates in pre-clinical stage. The company plans to submit an investigational new drug application for NTLA-5001 and NTLA-2002 as potential gene editing therapies for acute myeloid leukemia and hereditary angioedema, respectively, in 2021.

Increased pre-clinical and clinical activities as well as preparation for regulatory activities are likely to have driven operating expenses during the fourth quarter.

We expect management to provide a brief update on the progress with its pre-clinical pipeline on its earnings call.

