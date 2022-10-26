What's in the Cards for Howmet (HWM) This Earnings Season?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. HWM is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 31, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter earnings has been revised downward by 5.3% in the past 90 days. However, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 6.1%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Howmet this earnings season.

Factors to Note

Howmet’s third-quarter performance is expected to have been driven by continued recovery in the commercial aerospace end market, owing to improvement in narrow body production rates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Engine Products revenues indicates a 15.3% jump from the year-ago reported number. The same for Fastening Systems suggests a 10.6% increase from the year-ago reported figure.



Cost-control measures, efficiency gains and pricing actions are likely to have supported Howmet’s margin performance in the third quarter.



Higher aluminum prices and volumes are likely to have boosted performance of the Forged Wheels segment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Forged Wheels revenues hints at a 16% rise from the third quarter of 2021 reported number.



On the flipside, the Engineered Structures segment’s performance might have been hurt by continued decline in Boeing 787 production. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter Engineered Structures segment revenues shows a 0.5% dip from the year-ago reported number.



Softness in volumes and reduced commercial truck production due to supply-chain disruptions are likely to have impacted HWM’s third-quarter performance. High raw material costs are likely to have dented the company’s bottom line. The top line is expected to reflect softness from adverse foreign currency movements.

What Does the Zacks Model Say?

Highlights of Q2 Earnings

Howmet’s second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 35 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 33 cents. The bottom line surged 59.1% year over year. Net sales of $1,393 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,300 million. The top line climbed 17% year over year owing to improved commercial aerospace market and pricing actions.

