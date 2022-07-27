What's in the Cards for Howmet (HWM) This Earnings Season?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. HWM is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 4, before market open.



HWM has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters while meeting estimates in one. The average beat was 4.6%.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for Howmet this earnings season.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Howmet Aerospace Inc. price-eps-surprise | Howmet Aerospace Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

Strong momentum in the industrial gas turbine and commercial aerospace end markets is likely to have aided the Engine Products segment’s performance in the second quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total sales from the Engine Products segment indicates a 21.6% rise from the year-ago reported figure.



Strength in the commercial transportation end market and effective pricing actions are expected to have boosted sales in the Forged Wheels segment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Forged Wheels total sales in the second quarter hints at a 9.6% increase from the year-ago reported number.



However, weakness in the defense aerospace market, production issues of Boeing 787 aircraft and increase in costs might have affected performance in the Fastening Systems segment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fastening Systems total sales suggests an approximate 1% dip from the second quarter 2021 reported number.



Escalating costs might have hurt Howmet’s bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter. Supply-chain woes and foreign-currency-related headwinds are also expected to have weighed on HWM’s second-quarter performance.

What Does the Zacks Model Say?

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Howmet this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates, which is not the case here, as elaborated below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Earnings ESP: Howmet has an Earnings ESP of -2.44%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Howmet carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Highlights of Q1 Earnings

Howmet reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 31 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents. Net sales of $1,324 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,300 million. Both earnings and revenues increased year over year, backed by improvement in the commercial aerospace, commercial transportation markets and pricing actions.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies that you may want to consider, as according to our model, these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Zebra Technologies ZBRA has an Earnings ESP of +2.15% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 earnings numbers on Aug 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Zebra Technologies’ second-quarter earnings has remained steady over the past 60 days. ZBRA’s earnings have trumped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 8.8%.



MRC Global MRC has an Earnings ESP of +30.27% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company is set to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 8.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRC Global’s second-quarter earnings has been revised upward by 13.6% in the past 60 days. MRC’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters while meeting estimates in one. The average surprise was 140.8%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

