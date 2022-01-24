What's in the Cards for Hawaiian Holdings (HA) in Q4 Earnings?

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. HA is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Jan 25, after market close.

The company has a mediocre earnings track record, with the bottom line surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters (lagging estimates in the other two). HA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.1%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the December-quarter bottom line has widened to a loss of $1.69 from a loss of 80 cents in the past 90 days.

Let’s take a look at the factors that are expected to have impacted the company’s fourth-quarter performance.

Weak air-travel demand amid Omicron-led concerns is expected to have affected the airline’s passenger revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2021 passenger revenues indicates an approximate 3.5% plunge from the year-ago period’s reported number.

Rising fuel cost in the fourth quarter is also expected to have hurt HA’s fourth-quarter bottom line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aircraft Fuel (Including Taxes And Oil) indicates a rise of 10% sequentially.

Earnings Whispers

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict a bottom-line outperformance for Hawaiian Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here, as elaborated below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings ESP: Hawaiian Holdings has an Earnings ESP of -5.71%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Hawaiian Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Highlights of Q3 Earnings

Hawaiian Holdings’ loss (excluding $1.23 from non-recurring items) of 95 cents per share was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.29 and the year-ago quarter’s loss of $3.76. Quarterly revenues of $508.8 million skyrocketed 569.7% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $490.6 million.

