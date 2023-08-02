What's in the Cards for Goldman Sachs BDC's (GSBD) Q2 Earnings?

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. GSBD is slated to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 3, after market close. The company’s earnings and revenues are expected to have increased on a year-over-year basis in the to-be-reported quarter.



In the last reported quarter, GSBD’s earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results reflected an increase in total investment income and higher expenses.



GSBD does not have an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 6.4%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Quote

Earnings & Sales Projections for Q2

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GSBD’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at 53 cents per share, unchanged over the past seven days. The estimate indicates an 8.2% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $109.2 million, suggesting a rise of 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Key Factors at Play

Higher interest rates are likely to have resulted in an improvement in GSBD’s total interest income from investments (constituting a significant portion of its total investment income) in the to-be-reported quarter.



GSBD has been recording higher expenses over the past several quarters. As it continues to invest in venture growth stage companies, operating expenses are expected to have been elevated in the second quarter.

Earnings Whispers

According to our quantitative model, it cannot be conclusively predicted whether GSBD will be able to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate this time. This is because it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Goldman Sachs BDC has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. While this increases the predictive power of ESP, we also need a positive ESP to be confident of an earnings beat.



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Two Finance Stocks

Ares Capital Corporation’s ARCC second-quarter 2023 core earnings of 58 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line also reflected a rise of 26.1% from the prior-year quarter.



Results were primarily aided by an improvement in total investment income. Also, ARCC’s portfolio activity was robust in the quarter. However, an increase in expenses hurt ARCC’s results to some extent.



Capital One’s COF second-quarter 2023 earnings of $3.52 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.31. However, the bottom line tanked 29% from the year-ago quarter.



COF’s results were aided by an increase in net interest income and fee income. However, despite higher rates, the net interest margin declined year over year. Also, higher expenses, along with a significant rise in provisions, were the undermining factors for COF.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

