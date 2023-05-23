What's in the Cards for Golar LNG (GLNG) in Q1 Earnings?

Golar LNG Limited GLNG is scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 30, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLNG’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has remained unchanged at $1.19 per share, over the last 60 days.

Given this backdrop, let’s delve deep to unearth the factors that are likely to have influenced GLNG’s first-quarter 2023 performance.

We expect the upbeat demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) to have aided Golar LNG’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. The elevated levels of inflation is likely to have raised oil and natural gas prices in the March quarter. Moreover, amid the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war, Europe is likely to have sought gas supplies outside Russia. This is expected to drive demand for LNG vessels.

On the flip side, GLNG’s performance is expected to have been affected by supply-chain disruptions. Higher operating expenses due to the increased average number of vessels in its fleet are likely to have hurt the bottom line. Steep fuel costs are likely to have raised total expenses.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FLEX LNG this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.

Earnings ESP: GLNG has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Golar LNG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Q1 Performance of Some Other Transportation Companies

Norfolk Southern Corporation’s NSC first-quarter 2023 earnings (excluding $1.28 from non-recurring items) of $3.32 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.15 and improved 13.3% year over year.

Railway operating revenues were $3,132 million in the quarter under review, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,099.8 million. NSC’s top line increased 7.5% year over year, with all key segments, including merchandise and coal, registering improvements in revenues. Total revenue per unit rose 8% year over year, driven by higher fuel surcharges and pricing. Income from railway operations climbed 1% year over year to $1,098 million.

CSX Corporation’s CSX first-quarter 2023 earnings of 48 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents and improved 23.1% year over year.

Total revenues of $3,706 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,599.1 million. CSX’s top line increased 9% year over year on the back of solid volume growth in merchandise and coal, a higher fuel surcharge and pricing gains. Overall revenues per unit increased by 9%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CSX Corporation (CSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.