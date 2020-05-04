What's in the Cards for Franco-Nevada's (FNV) Q1 Earnings?

Franco-Nevada Corporation FNV is slated to report first-quarter 2020 results on May 6, after the closing bell.



Q1 Estimates



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Franco-Nevada’s quarterly earnings is currently pegged at 55 cents, suggesting a 57% jump from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $234 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 30%.



A Sneak Peek at Q4



In the last reported quarter, Franco-Nevada’s adjusted earnings per share of 59 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents. The bottom line soared 146% from the year-ago quarter. Also, revenues of $258 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $234 million, surging 74.2% year on year.



Earnings Whispers



Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Franco-Nevada this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Franco-Nevada is +1.53%. This is because currently the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at 56 cents and 55 cents, respectively.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



Factors to Consider



Franco-Nevada is likely to have benefited from the Cobre Panama project during the March-end quarter. The project commenced commercial production in September 2019 — a month earlier than expected. The final mill (8th mill) came online in mid-December 2019, providing additional capacity on the third milling train. Thus, the project might have generated higher gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) in first-quarter 2020. However, recently, Cobre Panama’s operator, First Quantum, announced the temporary suspension of its operations on pandemic-related concerns.



Franco-Nevada’s revenues are particularly sensitive to changes in the prices of gold, silver, oil, natural gas, PGM and copper. Gold prices have been up 11.1%, so far this year, fueled by the slowdown in manufacturing activities, rate cuts, lower oil prices, geopolitical tensions and uncertainties regarding the coronavirus outbreak. The combination of lower mined-gold supply and higher demand, and geopolitical tensions are likely to have escalated prices. Hence, the impact of rising gold prices and the company’s continued focus on cost management are likely to have bolstered its margins in the quarter under review.

While gold has gained from its safe-haven demand, other commodities have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Weak silver, oil, natural gas and copper prices might have offset the company’s top-line growth in the January-March quarter. Moreover, Franco-Nevada’s revenues from energy assets are likely to reflect the unfavorable impact of lower oil prices in the period under review.



Price Performance



Franco-Nevada’s shares have appreciated 99% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 86.8%.





