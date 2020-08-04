What's in the Cards for Flowers Foods (FLO) in Q2 Earnings?

Flowers Foods, Inc. FLO is scheduled to release second-quarter 2020 results on Aug 6, after market close.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings has been revised 2 cents upward in the past seven days to 30 cents a share, suggesting nearly 20% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Moreover, the consensus mark for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.02 billion, indicating a 4.1% rise from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



This packaged bakery food company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.7%, on average.

Key Factors

On Jul 20, Flowers Foods issued preliminary information on its second-quarter performance and projected net sales growth of nearly 4.5-5% year over year. It also predicted adjusted earnings to fall in the band of 30-33 cents a share, implying a 20-32% increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported number. The company has been gaining from coronavirus-led stockpiling apart from strength in branded retail with Nature's Own, Canyon Bakehouse, Dave's Killer Bread and Wonder brands. On first-quarter earnings call, management had stated that the branded retail sales are up more than 20% in second-quarter 2020 through May 14.



Moreover, the company has been progressing with the Project Centennial, originally launched in 2017. The plan is aimed at streamlining operations, fueling efficiencies, improving margins by curtailing costs, optimizing the supply chain and making prudent investments in aiding revenue growth. Further, Flowers Foods’ focus on refreshing key brands along with its efficient pricing strategy is commendable.



However, concerns related to foodservice business still remain. Moreover, Flowers Foods’ materials, supplies, labor and other production costs have been escalating due to increased workforce-related expenses for a while now.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Flowers Foods this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Flowers Foods, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Flowers Foods, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Flowers Foods, Inc. Quote

Flowers Foods currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +4.49%.

