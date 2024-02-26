What's in the Cards for First Solar (FSLR) in Q4 Earnings?

First Solar, Inc. FSLR is slated to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results on Feb 27, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 19.62%. First Solar has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 28.97%.

Factors to Note

Thanks to solid contracts won by First Solar in the prior quarters, increased contract revenues must have bolstered its fourth-quarter sales. Ramp up in production of its Series 7 modules, backed by solid demand, and the consequent strong volumes sale of these modules are also likely to have added an impetus to the company’s top line in the fourth quarter of 2023.

However, lower non-module revenues associated with project earn-outs from FSLR’s former systems business might have had some adverse impact on its overall top-line performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSLR’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.31 billion, indicating growth of 30.8% from the year-ago reported figure.

The strong top-line performance is likely to have aided the bottom line in the fourth quarter. An increase in module average selling price, lower sales freight costs and higher volumes of modules produced and sold in the United States must have contributed to its gross margins. This, along with lower ramp-utilization cost, might have bolstered FSLR’s overall fourth-quarter earnings.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for First Solar’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $3.19 per share, implying a massive improvement from the prior-year reported loss of 7 cents per share.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FSLR this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -0.82%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: First Solar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

