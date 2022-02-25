What's in the Cards for First Solar (FSLR) in Q4 Earnings?

First Solar, Inc. FSLR is slated to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Mar 1 after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivereda negative earnings surprise of 33.33%. First Solar has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.01%, on average.

Factors to Note

The strong volume growth in shipments and solid bookings is expected to have boosted fourth-quarter revenues of the company, buoyed by a high percentage of its shipments expected to come from First Solar’s Perrysburg factory and U.S. distribution centers. Also, robust demand for CadTel technologyis expected to have contributed to FSLR’s top line in the fourth quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $919.5 million, suggesting growth of 50.9% from the year-ago reported figure.

From the cost perspective, rising freight and fuel costs are likely to have dampened First Solar’s earnings in the to-be-reported quarter.

However, its various strategies to pull down the framing cost, along with the benefits derived from better module efficiency, product enhancements of Series 6 Plus and expansion of the distribution network strategy in the United States, are likely to have contributed to the soon-to-be-reported quarter’sbottom line.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter earningsis pegged at $1.07 per share,suggesting a slipof 0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for First Solar this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESPand a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Earnings ESP:The company’s Earnings ESP is +1.66%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: First Solar currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Upcoming Solar Releases

Canadian Solar CSIQ has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Canadian Solar’s fourth-quarter earnings, pegged at 38 cents per share, implies solid growth of 245.5% from the prior-year quarter’s tally.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Canadian Solar’s fourth-quarter sales, pegged at $1.55 billion, implies growth of 52.3% from the prior-year quarter’s tally. CSIQ has a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 109.9%.

JinkoSolar Holdings JKS has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fourth-quarter earnings, pegged at 31 cents per share, implies solid growth of 181.8% from the prior-year quarter’s tally.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JinkoSolar’s fourth-quarter sales, pegged at $2.14 billion, suggests growth of 47.9% from the prior-year quarter. JKS has a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 670.26%.

ReneSola Ltd SOL has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ReneSola’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 6 cents per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fourth-quarter sales, pegged at $25.2 million, indicates growth of 49.8% from the year-ago quarter. SOL has a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 127.50%.

