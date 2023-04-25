What's in the Cards for First Solar (FSLR) in Q1 Earnings?

First Solar, Inc. FSLR is slated to report its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 27 after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 61.11%. First Solar has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.61%, on average.

Factors to Note

The strong momentum of bookings and strength in the sales volume of modules are likely to have boosted the top line of the company in the first quarter of 2023. Moreover, expanding manufacturing capacity and a vertically integrated manufacturing process may have aided the top line in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. Also, the completion of the sale of FSLR’s Luz del Norte project in Chile may have contributed to revenues in the first quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $718.7 million. This suggests growth of 95.8% from the year-ago reported figure.

A strong top line may have benefited the bottom-line performance of First Solar in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

Meanwhile, higher production startup expenses, coupled with increased SG&A expenses and research & development expenses, might have weighed on the company’s earnings in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. Also, higher impairment charges due to the divestment of the Luz del Norte project are likely to have dampened FSLR’s earnings in the to-be-reported quarter. However, lower module and freight costs and projected sales growth can be expected to have boosted overall earnings in the first quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for First Solar’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.01 per share. This implies massive growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of 41 cents per share.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FSLR this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -1.25%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: First Solar currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

