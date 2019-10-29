What's in the Cards for Fannie Mae (FNMA) in Q3 Earnings?

Federal National Mortgage Association FNMA is scheduled to report third-quarter 2019 results on Oct 31, before the market opens. Its revenues and earnings for the quarter are expected to decline on a year-over-year basis.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings, pegged at a breakeven, has not moved over the past seven days. Moreover, it indicates a substantial decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



The consensus estimate for sales for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $5.36 billion, which suggests a 13.5% decline on a year-over-year basis.

Fannie Mae Price



Fannie Mae price | Fannie Mae Quote

Factors Impacting Q3 Performance



Increase in mortgage loans in the third quarter is likely to have positively impacted Fannie Mae’s financials.



However, because of the sale of reperforming loans, the average balance of its retained mortgage portfolio is likely to have reduced, thereby hurting net interest income. Moreover, because of relatively lower interest rates, interest income on the company’s other investments portfolio is likely to have been negatively impacted.



The company expects credit enhancement expenses to remain elevated as the percentage of its guaranty book of business continues to increase. Moreover, as salaries and benefits costs continue to increase, overall expenses are expected to have risen in the third quarter.



Earnings Whispers



According to our quantitative model, it cannot be conclusively predicted whether Fannie Mae will be able to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate this time around. This is because it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or higher.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Fannie Mae has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Stocks That Warrant a Look



Here are some finance stocks that you may want to consider, as according to our model, these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.



Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc SC is slated to release results on Oct 30. It presently has an Earnings ESP of +1.01% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc CFR is slated to release results on Oct 31. It currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.07% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Banco Macro S.A. BMA is expected to release results on Nov 26. It has an Earnings ESP of +12.20% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



