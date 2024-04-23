What's in the Cards for Fair Isaac's (FICO) Q2 Earnings?

Fair Isaac FICO is scheduled to report its second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Apr 25.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $425.94 million, suggesting an increase of 12.01% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $5.80 per share, indicating growth of 21.34% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in one of the trailing four quarters while missing the same in the other three occasions, the average negative surprise being 1.25%.



Let’s see how things are shaping up prior to this announcement.

Factors to Note

FICO’s fiscal second-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from the strong adoption of the FICO Platform and FICO Score. Its growing clientele has been a key catalyst, driving top-line growth. In first-quarter fiscal 2024, revenues increased 10.8% year over year, with Software and Scores revenues increasing 13.8% and 7.9%, respectively.



FICO’s analytics and digital decisioning technology are helping its clients fight financial crime. Globally, banks are recognizing the potency of Fair Isaac’s offerings to combat financial crime.



Fair Isaac’s focus on strengthening the effectiveness of the FICO platform has been noteworthy. Earlier this year, it announced more than 20 enhancements to the FICO platform that allow enterprises to integrate data and analytics into operational decision-making strategies. This is expected to further boost the adoption rate.



Fair Isaac is benefiting from the strong adoption of its FICO Scores. Expanding usage of FICO Score 10 and 10T benefits top-line growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter 2024 Scores revenues are pegged at $223 million, indicating 12.06% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for fiscal second-quarter 2024 software revenues is pegged at $206 million.



The consensus mark for second-quarter fiscal 2024 on-premises and SaaS software revenues is pegged at $181 million, indicating 16.8% year-over-year growth.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the exact case here.



Fair Isaac has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

