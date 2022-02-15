What's in the Cards for Expeditors (EXPD) in Q4 Earnings?

Expeditors International of Washington EXPD is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 22.



The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 29.1%.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for Expeditors this earnings season:

Factors to Note

The coronavirus-induced cancellation of multiple passenger flights (that usually carry freight as well as passenger luggage) has increased the usage of charters to meet customers’ needs. This is expected to have boosted Expeditors’ revenues at the Airfreight Services segment. The anticipated increase in revenues at this primary division is likely to have driven EXPD’s top line in the fourth quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues in the fourth quarter indicates an approximate 30% surge from the year-ago reported number.



However, labor and infrastructure constraints, and congestion at the ocean ports due to labor and equipment shortages, are likely to have hurt Expeditors’ fourth-quarter performance. Additionally, escalating operating expenses across all segments are likely to have dented the company’s bottom line.

Earnings Whispers

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Expeditors this time around. This is because the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Earnings ESP: Expeditors has an earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at $2.02 per share. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Expeditors carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Highlights of Q3 Earnings

Expeditors' third-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.09 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 and also surged 87% on a year-over-year basis. Results were aided by higher revenues on the back of strong demand. The top line rose significantly year over year to $4,319.3 million and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,454.3 million.

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the broader Transportation sector may consider Eagle Bulk Shipping EGLE and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes GOL. These stocks possess the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Eagle Bulk has an Earnings ESP of +25.88% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company will report fourth-quarter results on Mar 3.



Eagle Bulk’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters while missing in one.



Gol Linhas has an Earnings ESP of +8.29% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company will release fourth-quarter earnings numbers on Mar 11.



Improved domestic air-travel demand, as well as the resumption of international operations, is expected to have driven Gol Linhas’ fourth-quarter performance.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

