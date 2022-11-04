What's in the Cards for Expeditors (EXPD) in Q3 Earnings?

Expeditors International of Washington EXPD is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 8.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPD’s third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 2.7% in the past 90 days to $1.92 per share. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 20.32%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things are shaping up for Expeditors this earnings season.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Expeditors’ third-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $4.15 billion, indicating 3.98% decline year over year.

However, labor and infrastructure constraints, and congestion at the ocean ports due to labor and equipment shortages, are likely to have hurt Expeditors’ third-quarter performance. Additionally, escalating operating expenses across all segments might have dented the company’s bottom line.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Expeditors this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Expeditors has an Earnings ESP of -14.06% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Highlights of Q2

Expeditors’ second-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.27 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09. The bottom line increased 23.3% year over year. Total revenues of $4,603.3 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,469.4 million and increased 28% year over year. Higher revenues across all segments boosted the top line.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on third-quarter 2022 earnings:

Copa Holdings CPA has an Earnings ESP of +0.26% and a Zacks Rank #2. CPA will release results on Nov 16. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CPA has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. CPA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 174.22%, on average.

Pyxis Tankers PXS has an Earnings ESP of +12.82% and a Zacks Rank of 1, currently. PXS’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters, missed the mark twice and came in line with the same on the remaining occasion. The average negative surprise is 30.1%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

