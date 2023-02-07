What's in the Cards for Expedia Group (EXPE) in Q4 Earnings?

Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 9.



For the to-be-reported quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.68 billion, suggesting a growth of 17.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Further, the consensus mark for earnings stands at $1.85 per share, indicating a growth of 74.5% from the prior-year quarter.



The company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same once. The negative earnings surprise is 9.9%, on average.

Factors to Consider

Expedia’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from increased gross bookings owing to growing travel demand among people.



EXPE has been witnessing an increase in room nights stayed across hotels and alternative accommodations. This might have driven lodging revenues in the underlined quarter.



The strengths of Expedia Group Media Solutions and Trivago are expected to have contributed well to Advertising & Media and Other revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.



EXPE’s vacation rental platform, Vrbo, is anticipated to have performed well in the fourth quarter, given the growing optimism about travel plans.



Continuous improvement in air travel demand is increasing the number of tickets sold. This might have constantly driven air revenues in the quarter under review.



EXPE’s deepening focus on brand marketing and maintaining long-term customer relationships might have continued to aid its quarterly performance.



EXPE is consistently making strong efforts to strengthen its platform. This is expected to have driven its B2C and B2B businesses in the quarter to be reported.



However, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic persisting in the global travel industry are expected to have been a concern for Expedia.



Increasing expenses related to sales & marketing, and technology & content are likely to have affected the quarter’s performance.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Expedia this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat and that is the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



It has an Earnings ESP of +7.34% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

