What's in the Cards for Expedia Group (EXPE) in Q1 Earnings?

Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE is scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 4.



For the to-be-reported quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.69 billion, suggesting growth of 19.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Further, the consensus mark for earnings per share stands at breakeven. The company reported a loss of 48 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



The company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the same twice. The negative earnings surprise is 20.2%, on average.

Key Factors to Note

Expedia’s first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from increasing bookings owing to growing travel demand among people.



Further, rising room nights stayed across hotels and alternative accommodations might have continued accelerating lodging revenues in the underlined quarter.



The company’s deepening focus on brand marketing and maintaining long-term customer relationships might have continued aiding its quarterly performance.



Moreover, EXPE’s strong efforts to strengthen its platform are expected to have driven growth in its B2C and B2B businesses in the quarter to be reported.



Further, an increase in the number of loyalty members and growth in the active app user base are expected to have benefited the company in the quarter under review.



EXPE’s consistent investments in product and technology and new features and capabilities to deliver enhanced online travel experience to its customers might have remained a positive in the to-be-reported quarter.



Further, strength in Expedia Group Media Solutions and trivago is expected to have contributed well to Advertising & Media and Other revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, the impacts of ongoing geopolitical tensions, macroeconomic uncertainties and rising inflation might get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.



Increasing expenses related to sales & marketing, and technology & content are likely to have affected the company’s profitability in the first quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for EXPE this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But, that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Expedia Group has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



DigitalOcean DOCN has an Earnings ESP of +2.30% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



DOCN is scheduled to release first-quarter 2023 results on May 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOCN’s earnings is pegged at 29 cents per share, suggesting a jump from 7 cents per share reported in the prior-year quarter.



BILL Holdings, Inc. BILL has an Earnings ESP of +1.89% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



BILL Holdings is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BILL’s earnings is pegged at 24 cents per share. The company incurred a loss of 8 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



PayPal PYPL has an Earnings ESP of +2.15% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



PYPL is scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PYPL’s earnings is pegged at $1.09 per share, suggesting an increase of 23.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



