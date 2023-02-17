What's in the Cards for ExlService (EXLS) in Q4 Earnings?

ExlService Holdings, Inc. EXLS is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 23, before market opens.

EXLS delivered an earnings surprise in all of the last four quarters, the average being 9.1%.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $361.14 million, indicating a 22.2% surge from the year-ago period’s reported quarter. The surge might have been primarily due to an increase in revenue across segments: analytics, emerging business and insurance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues across analytics, emerging business and insurance segment surged 33.1%, 21.6 and 17.3%, respectively.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter stands at $1.47 per share, indicating a surge of 21.5% year-over-year.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ExlService this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, this is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ExlService has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Accenture plc ACN has an Earnings ESP of +3.30% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Accenture has an expected earnings growth rate of 7% for fiscal 2023. ACN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.2%, on average.

Riot Platforms, Inc. RIOT has an Earnings ESP of +23.91% and is Zacks #3 Ranked.

RIOT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 73.63%, on average.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



