What's in the Cards for Enlivex (ENLV) This Earnings Season?

Investors will focus on pipeline updates when Israel-based clinical-stage immunotherapy company, Enlivex Therapeutics, Ltd ENLV, reports results for the three months ending Sep 30, 2020.

In the last reported quarter, the company beat earnings estimates by 4.17%.

The company’s stock has surged 37.5% year to date against the industry’s decline of 10%.

Let’s see, how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Factors at Play

Enlivex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing.

The main focus will be primarily on updates on the company’s innovative immunotherapy candidate, Allocetra. This is a novel immunotherapy candidate based on a unique mechanism of action that targets clinical indications such as preventing or treating complications associated with sepsis and acute multiple organ failure, bone marrow transplants and/or hematopoietic stem-cell transplants.

The company recently reported that the first two patients have been dosed in an investigator-initiated phase II clinical study evaluating Allocetra in severe and critical COVID-19 patients. This study is designed as a multi-center, investigator-initiated, phase II clinical study. The study is expected to recruit up to 24 COVID-19 patients in severe or critical conditions. It will evaluate Allocetra in combination with standard-of-care treatment. The study plans to evaluate safety, tolerability, cytokine profile and efficacy parameters. Each patient in the clinical study will be observed for 28 days following the administration of Allocetra. Additional updates on the same will be in focus.

Last month, the company reported positive top-line results from a phase Ib investigator-initiated clinical trial of Allocetra in COVID-19 patients in severe and critical condition. The phase Ib study took place in Hadassah Hospital, one of the largest hospitals in Israel, and included five COVID-19 patients, with three in severe condition and two in critical condition. All five patients completely recovered from their respective severe or critical condition and were released from the hospital after an average of 5 days (severe) and 9 days (critical) when they were all COVID-19 PCR negative, following the administration of Allocetra.

Meanwhile, research and development expenses and general and administrative expenses surged in the previous quarter and the trend has most likely continued in the to-be-reported quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for the Enlivex this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of a positive surprise. But this is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Enlivex has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season.

Geron GERN has an Earnings ESP of +6.25% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Regenxbio, Inc. RGNX has an Earnings ESP of +4.76% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Mylan MYL has an Earnings ESP of +1.69% and a Zacks Rank #3.

