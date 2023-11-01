What's in the Cards for Emerson (EMR) This Earnings Season?

Emerson Electric Co. EMR is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Sep 30, 2023) results on Nov 7, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings has increased 0.8% in the past 60 days. EMR has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters while missing in one, the average beat being 7.4%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Emerson in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Factors to Note

Emerson’s fiscal fourth-quarter results are expected to be hurt by softness in discrete and semiconductor markets.



Emerson has been dealing with escalating costs for some time now. The increasing cost of sales due to rising input costs is likely to partially dent EMR’s bottom line in the to-be-reported fiscal quarter.



Given the company’s substantial international presence, adverse foreign currency movements are likely to have impeded Emerson’s top-line growth in the soon-to-be-reported fiscal quarter.



However, the Intelligent Devices segment has been reaping the benefits from strength in the measurement and analytical, and final control businesses due to strong demand in the hybrid and process end markets. We expect the segment’s revenues to increase 7.2% from the year-ago reported number.



We expect the Software and Control segment’s revenues to increase 8% owing to improved supply chains, easier availability of electronic components and strong backlogs.



Solid momentum in the process end market, driven by growth in energy transition and energy security and healthy demand in the hybrid markets due to strength in life sciences, metals and mining markets is likely to support Emerson’s top line in the fiscal fourth quarter. We expect the company’s total revenues to increase 7.5% from the year-ago reported figure. Our estimate for the company’s earnings indicates a 19.4% rise from the year-ago reported figure.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Emerson this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: Emerson has an Earnings ESP of -1.18% as the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $1.29, which is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Emerson presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

Highlights of Q3 Earnings

Emerson reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Jun 30, 2023) adjusted earnings of $1.29 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share. The bottom line declined 6.5% in the reported quarter. Emerson’s net sales of $3,946 million beat the consensus estimate of $3,886 million. The top line increased 14% year over year driven by solid segmental performance.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



KBR, Inc. KBR has an Earnings ESP of +6.36% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The company is scheduled to release third-quarter results on Nov 2. KBR’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 10.8%.



LegalZoom.com, Inc. LZ has an Earnings ESP of +17.65% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is slated to release third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 7.



LegalZoom’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the preceding four quarters while meeting in two, the average beat being 10.4%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

