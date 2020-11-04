What's in the Cards for Ellington (EFC) in Q3 Earnings?

Ellington Financial EFC is scheduled to report third-quarter 2020 results, after market close on Nov 5. The company’s revenues and earnings are expected to have witnessed year-over-year declines.

In the last reported quarter, its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results reflected higher net interest income, partially offset by a rise in expenses.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while meeting in one, the beat being 27.8%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ellington’s earnings of 32 cents for the to-be-reported quarter has been revised north over the past 30 days. Nevertheless, it indicates a fall of 31.9% from the year-ago reported figure.

Key Factors to Note

Ellington’s top line is anticipated to have benefited from an increase in mortgage loan originations and refinancing activities in the third quarter on account of lower mortgage rates.

However, the company’s other investments portfolio’s interest income is expected to have been affected due to relatively lower interest rates. The consensus estimate for sales of $25 million suggests a 37.4% year-over-year decline.

Moreover, as salaries and benefits costs continue to increase, overall expenses are expected to have risen in the third quarter.

Earnings Whispers

According to our quantitative model, chances of the company beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate this time around are low. This is because it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better — for increasing the odds of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Ellington is 0.00%.

Zacks Rank: Ellington has a Zacks Rank #3.

Among other finance stocks, LendingTree, Inc. TREE, Solar Senior Capital Ltd. SUNS and Main Street Capital Corporation MAIN are also slated to release results on Nov 5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.