What's in the Cards for DTE Energy (DTE) in Q1 Earnings?

DTE Energy Company DTE is slated to report first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 27 before the opening bell.

Its bottom line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 1.77%.

Factors to Note

In the first quarter, DTE Energy’s service territories witnessed warmer-than-normal temperatures along with above-normal precipitation levels. These are likely to have hurt the electricity demand for heating purposes from the company’s customers during winter. This might be expected to have unfavorably impacted DTE’s revenues.

However, grid-strengthening measures by the company may have continued to allow the smooth flow of electricity for its customers, resulting in diminishing power outage duration. This may have added impetus to DTE Energy’s first-quarter revenues. Favorable rate hikes in prior quarters must have also bolstered DTE’s first-quarter top line.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $4.79 billion. This suggests an increase of 4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

From the cost perspective, the higher rate-based cost is likely to have adversely impacted the bottom line of the company in the first quarter of 2023.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.42 per share. This indicates a decline of 38.5% from the prior-year reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DTE Energy this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: The company's Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Zacks Rank: DTE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

