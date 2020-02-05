What's in the Cards for Dominion Energy's (D) Q4 Earnings?

Dominion Energy Inc. D is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2019 earnings on Feb 11, before the market opens. This utility delivered a positive earnings surprise of 1.7% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.



Factors to Consider



Dominion Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings are expected to have gained from regulated investment across electric and gas businesses, as well as contribution from Southeast Energy Group. In addition, proper management of operation and maintenance expenses is likely to have had a positive impact on its fourth-quarter earnings.



However, higher share count, sale of assets in 2018 and return to normal weather conditions are likely to have offset these positives to some extent.



Dominion Energy expects fourth-quarter earnings in the range of $1.10-$1.25 per share. The bottom line was 89 cents per share in the year-ago period. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.16 per share, indicating an increase of 30.3% from the year-ago reported figure.



What Our Quantitative Model Predicts



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Dominion Energy this time around. A stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP (which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate) and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to surpass estimates. That is not the case here as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank of 3.



Stocks to Consider



Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.



Duke Energy Corporation DUK is slated to release fourth-quarter 2019 results on Feb 13. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.38% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Ameren Corporation AEE is set to release fourth-quarter 2019 numbers on Feb 26. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.73% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.



The AES Corporation AES is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2019 results on Feb 28. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.76% and a Zacks Rank #3.



