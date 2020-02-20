What's in the Cards for Delek Logistics (DKL) in Q4 Earnings?

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. DKL is slated to report fourth-quarter 2019 results on Feb 25, after market close. The partnership has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 1.87%, on average.



Factors to Consider



Delek Logistics entered the profitable Red River joint venture in May 2019. Moreover, the partnership has other joint venture assets in the productive Permian Basin. The company’s fourth-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from these JV assets.



Delek Logistics’ existing multi-year contracts are also expected to have played a positive role.



Q4 Expectations



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2019 sales is pegged at $139.40 million, which indicates a decline of 12.49% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pinned at 73 cents, which calls for year-over-year increase of 25.86%.

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Price and EPS Surprise

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. price-eps-surprise | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts



Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Delek Logistics this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Although the partnership has a Zacks Rank #3, its Earnings ESP is 0.00% makes surprise prediction difficult. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Stocks With Favorable Combination



Investors can consider a few companies from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming quarterly releases.



Apache APA is slated to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 26. It has an Earnings ESP of +27.42% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



California Resources CRC is scheduled to announce fourth-quarter results on Feb 26. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.51% and a Zacks Rank #2.



EOG Resources EOG is set to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 28. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.18% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.