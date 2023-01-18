What's in the Cards for Covenant (CVLG) in Q4 Earnings?

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. CVLG is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 25, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVLG’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings remained flat at $1.51 per share over the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 22.67%.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote

Against this backdrop, let’s take a look at the factors that might have shaped the company’s December-quarter performance.

Given supply-chain woes and the inflationary pressure, freight demand has slowed down. Therefore, we expect the trucking company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter to have been dented by lower freight revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for freight revenues indicates a 4.1% decline from third-quarter 2022 actuals.

Due to lower freight revenues, total revenues for CVLG’s truckload operations are likely to have been hit. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for truckload revenues (combined truckload) indicates a 23.2% decline from third-quarter 2022 actuals.

However, fuel surcharge revenues are likely to have been high due to increased fuel price. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fuel surcharge revenues indicates a 45% increase from fourth-quarter 2021 actuals.

What Does the Zacks Model Say?

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Covenant Logistics this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates, which is not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings ESP: Covenant Logistics has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as the Most Accurate Estimate is in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Covenant Logistics carries a Zacks Rank #3, currently.

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the broader Transportation sector may consider JetBlue Airways JBLU and Norfolk Southern Corporation NSC as these stocks possess the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in this reporting cycle.

JetBlue has an Earnings ESP of +20.59% and a Zacks Rank #3. JBLU will release results on Jan 26.

We expect upbeat air-travel demand to have aided JBLU’s fourth-quarter performance. However, high costs may act as dampener.

Norfolk Southern has an Earnings ESP of +0.55% and a Zacks Rank #3. NSC will release results on Jan 25.

We expect the upbeat demand scenario to have aided NSC’s fourth-quarter performance. However, high fuel costs may act as dampener.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.