What's in the Cards for CoreLogic's (CLGX) Q4 Earnings?

CoreLogic, Inc. CLGX is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2019 results on Feb 26, after the bell.

The company has an impressive surprise history. It surpassed earnings estimates thrice in the trailing four quarters and missed the same in the remaining one quarter with a positive surprise of 7.2%, on average.

The stock has gained 24.6% over the past year compared with 19.7% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $417 million, indicating 3.4% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Revenue growth is expected to have benefited the company’s core mortgage insurance and real estate solutions, offsetting impacts of appraisal management company (AMC) transformation and divestment of technology-related platforms.

In third-quarter 2019, revenues of $459 million increased 1.5% year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CoreLogic’s earnings is pegged at 71 cents, indicating 47.9% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Revenue growth, better business mix, and ongoing productivity and cost efficiency programs are likely to have benefited the bottom line.

In third-quarter 2019, adjusted earnings of 82 cents increased 13.9% year over year.

