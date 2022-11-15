What's in the Cards for Copa Holdings (CPA) in Q3 Earnings?

Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 16, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPA’s third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 51.1% in the past 90 days to $2.63 per share. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 174.22%.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for Copa Holdings this earnings season.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Copa Holdings’ third-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $816.20 billion, indicating 83.42% growth year over year. The top line is likely to have benefited from the contribution of Passenger revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Passenger revenues in the third quarter is pegged at $755 million, indicating an 81% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

However, higher costs to boost driver supply pose a threat to Copa Holdings’bottom line. Meanwhile, rising oil prices also contribute to increased costs.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Copa Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Copa Holdings has an Earnings ESP of -2.85% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Highlights of Q2

Copa Holdings reported second-quarter 2022 earnings (excluding $2.69 from non-recurring items) of 32 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents. In the year-ago quarter, CPA had incurred a loss of 38 cents per share due to coronavirus-led depressed air-travel demand. Quarterly revenues of $693.4 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $674.5 million and rose significantly year over year, courtesy of improved air-travel demand.

