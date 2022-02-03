What's in the Cards for CME Group (CME) in Q4 Earnings?

CME Group CME is slated to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 9, before market open. CME delivered an earnings surprise in each of the three reported quarters of 2021.

Factors to Consider

CME Group’s fourth-quarter revenues are likely to have been aided by clearing, transaction fees and other revenues, and market data and information services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $1.2 billion, indicating an increase of 7.1% from the year-ago reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for clearing and transaction fees is pegged at $947 million, indicating an increase of 12.3% from the year-ago reported figure. Increased volatility, which drives volumes, is likely to have aided improvement in clearing and transaction fees.



CME Group reported ADV of 20.5 million, up 26%, attributable to higher volumes in three of the six product lines. For the full year, ADV was 19.6 million, up 3%, attributable to higher volumes in one of the six product lines.



The consensus estimate for market data and information services is pegged at $147 million, up 4.3% from the year-ago reported figure.



Cost containment efforts and prudent management of expenses are likely to have lowered expenses in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.64, indicating an increase of 18% from the year-ago quarter reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CME Group this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case as you can see below.



Earnings ESP: CME Group has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

CME Group Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

CME Group Inc. price-eps-surprise | CME Group Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: CME Group currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Some stocks worth considering from the finance sector with a perfect mix of elements to surpass estimates in their upcoming quarterly releases are as follows:



CNA Financial CNA has an Earnings ESP of +2.65% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNA Financial’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 95 cents, indicating a decline of 22.8% from the year-ago reported figure.



CNA Financial delivered an earnings beat in all the three reported quarters of 2021.



Willis Towers Watson WTW has an Earnings ESP of +6.29% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Willis Towers’ fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $5.38, indicating an increase of 2.9% from the year-ago reported figure.



Willis Towers beat earnings estimates in all the three reported quarters of 2021.



Arch Capital Group ACGL has an Earnings ESP of +1.48% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arch Capital’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.02, indicating an increase of 82.1% from the year-ago reported figure.



Arch Capital delivered an earnings beat in all the three reported quarters of 2021.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.