What's in the Cards for Centene's (CNC) Earnings in Q1?

Centene Corporation CNC will release first-quarter 2020 results on Apr 28, before the market opens.



Let’s see how things are shaping up prior to this announcement.



For the to-be-reported quarter, the company’s results might be affected by an escalating expense level, stemming mainly from higher medical costs, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter bottom line is pegged at $1.01, indicating a decrease of 27.3% from the year-ago reported figure.



Nonetheless, the company’s first-quarter performance is likely to have been supported by its solid Government and Medicaid businesses.



The consensus mark for the company’s revenues suggests an upside of 31.8% from the year-earlier reported figure. Other factors, such as improved premiums and higher membership might have supported its top line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s premiums indicates a hike of 36.5% from the prior-year reported number.



Its membership count is also expected to have been boosted by several contract wins and WellCare acquisition. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total membership by business line implies an increase of 49.6% from the year-ago reported figure.



What the Quantitative Model States



Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Centene this reporting cycle. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of a positive surprise. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Earnings ESP: Centene has an Earnings ESP of +21.25%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $1.23, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Centene Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Centene Corporation price-eps-surprise | Centene Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank: Centene carries a Zacks Rank #2, which increases the predictive power of ESP.



Highlights of Q4 Earnings and Surprise History



Centene reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of 73 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4%. However, the bottom line improved 5.8% year over year on the back of higher revenues.

The company boasts a stellar earnings record, having delivered a positive surprise in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same in one, the average beat being 3.27%.



Stocks to Consider



Here are a few stocks worth considering with the perfect mix of elements to beat on earnings in the respective upcoming releases:



Humana Inc. HUM has an Earnings ESP of +11.39% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to release first-quarter earnings on Apr 29.



Anthem, Inc. ANTM is slated to announce first-quarter earnings on Apr 29. The stock has an Earnings ESP of +1.28% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Molina Healthcare, Inc MOH is set to report first-quarter earnings on April 30. The stock is #3 Ranked and has an Earnings ESP of +9.27%.



