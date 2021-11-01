What's in the Cards for CDW Corporation's (CDW) Q3 Earnings?

CDW Corporation CDW is slated to report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.34 billion, suggesting growth of 12.3% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $2.05 per share, indicating an increase of 12% from $1.83 in the year-ago period.

CDW’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.7%.

Factors to Note

CDW’s third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from continued demand for its hardware and software products, and integrated IT solutions such as mobility, security, data center optimization, virtualization and cloud computing. The company’s enhanced product portfolio and global presence makes it a trusted choice among customers as well as vendors.

With the economy bouncing back to pre-pandemic levels, several changes such as mass vaccine rollout, tracking of COVID variants, policy of returning to office, and infrastructural changes are happening. Thus, accelerated investment in digitization may have contributed to the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.

The company anticipates growth of 16% to 16.5% in non-GAAP constant currency earnings-per-share for 2021. For the third quarter, CDW expects non-GAAP earnings per share to grow in line with normal seasonality of 4% on an average daily sales basis.

CDW’s strategy of supporting organic growth, alongside buyouts, is likely to have boosted its profile significantly. The firm’s buyouts such as Amplified IT and Focal Point Data Risk have been instrumental in enhancing its capabilities in education and security, respectively.

However, ongoing supply-chain constraints for transactional and infrastructure products may have weighed on the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.

What Our Model Says

