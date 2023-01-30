What's in the Cards for Cboe Global (CBOE) in Q4 Earnings?

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 3, before the opening bell. CBOE delivered an earnings surprise in three of the last four quarters, missing in one, the average being 4.93%.

Factors to Consider

Cboe Global’s fourth-quarter revenues are likely to have benefited from higher transaction fees, driven by higher volumes traded, market data fees and access and capacity fees and regulatory fees as well as the contribution from acquisitions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $453.6 million, indicating an increase of 16.2% from the year-ago reported figure.



Cboe Global is likely to have gained from higher volumes across businesses, along with increased demand for data and access solutions.



Higher access and capacity fees in the Options and North American Equities segments are likely to have aided revenues in data and access solutions.



Access and capacity fees are likely to have been aided by higher logical port fees in the Options and North American Equities segments, higher physical port fees in the North American Equities and Options segments as well as proprietary market data attributable to Cboe Asia Pacific and NEO.

Market data revenues are likely to have been aided by an increase in financial risk analytics market data in the Options segment as well as proprietary market data.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter market data fees and access and capacity fees is pegged at $72 million and $83 million, indicating growth of 12.5% and 12.2%, respectively, from the prior-year quarter reported figure.



Cboe Global is likely to have benefited from strong proprietary products, VIX futures, VIX options and SPX options. Also, CBOE expects to witness solid growth in multi-listed options trading.



Cboe Global estimates interest expenses between $16 million and $17 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.77, indicating an increase of 4.12% from the prior-year quarter reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Cboe Global this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Cboe Global has an Earnings ESP of -0.38%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of $1.76 is pegged lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Cboe Global carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Some stocks worth considering from the finance sector with the perfect mix of elements to surpass estimates in the upcoming quarterly releases are as follows:



CME Group Inc. CME has an Earnings ESP of +0.05% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2022 earnings is pegged at $1.90, indicating an increase of 14.4% from the year-ago reported figure.



CME’s earnings beat estimates in the last four reported quarters.



Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN has an Earnings ESP of +1.39% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2022 earnings is pegged at a loss of $2.39 per share, indicating a decrease of 171.9% from the year-ago reported figure.



COIN’s earnings beat estimates in one of the last four reported quarters and missed in the other three.



MarketAxess Holdings Inc. MKTX has an Earnings ESP of +0.85% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2022 earnings is pegged at $1.92, indicating an increase of 10.9% from the year-ago reported figure.



MKTX’s earnings beat estimates in the last four reported quarters.



