What's in the Cards for Carlisle (CSL) This Earnings Season?

Carlisle Companies CSL is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 financial numbers on Jul 27, after market close.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSL’s second-quarter earnings has been revised upward by nearly 1% in the past 60 days. Moreover, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 23%.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for Carlisle this earnings season.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

Carlisle Companies Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Carlisle Companies Incorporated Quote

Factors to Note

The Carlisle Construction Materials (“CCM”) segment is likely to have benefited from the robust and strengthening reroofing market in the United States and growth in the architectural metals platform. Growing demand for energy-efficient building products and strong backlog level is also likely to have driven the segment’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter CCM revenues indicates a 24.5% increase from the year-ago reported number.



The Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (“CWT”) segment’s performance is expected to have been boosted by the Henry acquisition and solid demand for all product lines. Strength in the medical technologies business with a solid backlog level and recovery in the commercial aerospace business in the United States are expected to get reflected in Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (“CIT”) segment’s revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter CIT revenues hints at a 10.1% rise from the year-ago reported number.



Strength across Carlisle’s newer platforms of Sealants & Adhesives, Foam and Powder are likely to have been beneficial for its Carlisle Fluid Technologies (“CFT”) segment in the second quarter. The consensus mark for CFT segment revenues in the second quarter suggests an 8.3% increase from the year-ago reported quarter.



However, supply chain constraints, inflation in raw material prices and labor challenges are expected to have hampered Carlisle’s second-quarter performance. Rising cost of sales, and selling, general and administrative expenses might have hurt the company’s bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Does the Zacks Model Say?

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Carlisle this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates, which is not the case here, as elaborated below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Earnings ESP: Carlisle has an Earnings ESP of -2.81% as the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $4.85, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.99. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Carlisle carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Highlights of Q1 Earnings

Carlisle’s first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $4.26 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.54. The company’s revenues of $1,496.3 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,338 million. The top and bottom lines increased significantly year over year, owing to 44.8% rise in organic revenues and a 14.7% benefit from acquired assets.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies that you may want to consider, as according to our model, these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Crane Holdings CR has an Earnings ESP of +6.98% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release second-quarter 2022 financial numbers on Jul 25.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crane Holdings’ second-quarter earnings has been revised upward by 4.1% in the past 60 days. CR’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 22.2%.



Zebra Technologies ZBRA has an Earnings ESP of +2.15% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 earnings numbers on Aug 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Zebra Technologies’ second-quarter earnings has remained steady over the past 60 days. ZBRA’s earnings have trumped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 8.8%.



