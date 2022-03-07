What's in the Cards for Campbell Soup's (CPB) Q2 Earnings?

Campbell Soup Company CPB is likely to register top-and bottom-line decline when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers on Mar 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2,220 million, suggesting a decline of 2.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Campbell Soup’s quarterly earnings has moved up by a penny in the last seven days to 68 cents per share. However, the figure suggests a 19.1% slump from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The manufacturer and marketer of food and beverage products has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.6%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 9.9%.

Things to Note

Campbell Soup has been struggling with cost inflation for a while. The company has been battling high costs of ingredients, labor, packaging, warehousing and logistics. Campbell Soup is also facing labor-related challenges across its network. In its last earnings call, management highlighted that it expects the second-quarter fiscal 2022 gross margin to remain under pressure due to inflation across commodities and higher labor-related costs. Due to its exposure to the international markets, the company is vulnerable to currency fluctuations.



In its last earnings call, management highlighted that it expects the top line to sequentially increase year over year in the quarter under review. Sustained in-market momentum and supply recovery are likely to offer some respite.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Campbell Soup this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Campbell Soup carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +0.64%.

Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.



Casey's General Stores CASY currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.19% and a Zacks Rank #2. CASY is anticipated to register a top-line increase when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Casey's General Stores’ revenues is pegged at $3.1 billion, indicating a rise of 52.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Casey's General Stores’ quarterly earnings is pegged at $1.45 per share, suggesting an improvement of 39.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. CASY delivered an earnings beat of 20.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Dollar General DG currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.68% and a Zacks Rank of 3. DG is likely to register a bottom-line decrease when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $2.56 suggests a fall of 2.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Dollar General’s top line is expected to rise from the year-earlier quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $8.7 billion, indicating an improvement of 3.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. DG has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.8%, on average.



DICK'S Sporting Goods DKS has an Earnings ESP of +0.34% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share (EPS) of $3.54 suggests growth of 45.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



DICK'S Sporting Goods’ top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.3 billion, indicating an increase of 5.8% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. DKS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 104.2%, on average.

