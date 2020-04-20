What's in the Cards for Blackstone (BX) in Q1 Earnings?

Blackstone BX is scheduled to report first-quarter 2020 results on Apr 23, before the opening bell. Its revenues and earnings are likely to have witnessed growth in the quarter on a year-over-year basis.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results benefited from growth in assets under management (AUM) and higher revenues, partly offset by an increase in expenses.



Blackstone has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, the average positive surprise being 3%.

Blackstone Group Inc/The Price and EPS Surprise



Blackstone Group Inc/The price-eps-surprise | Blackstone Group Inc/The Quote

However, business prospects and activities of the company in the first quarter failed to win analysts’ confidence. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings of 49 cents for the quarter has been revised 3.9% lower over the past seven days. The figure indicates a rise of 11.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.



The consensus estimate for sales of $1.38 billion suggests 25.8% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Key Factors to Note



Blackstone has been witnessing a rise in fee-earning AUM and total AUM for the past few years on the back of its diversified products and revenue mix, superior position in the alternative investments space, and net inflows. However, the same trend is not likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter, owing to an overall challenging operating backdrop.



Due to concerns related to the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak, the first quarter mainly witnessed net outflows. Thus, asset growth is expected to have been muted.



Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fee-related performance revenues (segment revenues) for the first quarter is pegged at $19.5 million, which suggests a decline of 87.5% sequentially.



However, the consensus estimate for net management and advisory fees (segment revenues) of $956 million indicates growth of 1.1% from the prior quarter’s reported number.



Blackstone’s expenses have remained elevated over the past few years mainly because of higher general, administrative and other expenses. As the company continues to make investments in franchise, total expenses are expected to have remained elevated in the first quarter as well.



Here is what our quantitative model predicts:



Our quantitative model doesn't conclusively predict whether Blackstone will be able to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the first quarter. That is because it does not have the right combination of two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Blackstone is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. While this increases the predictive power of ESP, we also need a positive ESP to be confident of an earnings beat.



Stocks That Warrant a Look



Here are some finance stocks that you may want to consider as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases, per our model.



CURO Group Holdings Corp. CURO is slated to release quarterly results on Apr 30. The company has an Earnings ESP of +1.47% and currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Virtu Financial, Inc. VIRT is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on May 7. The company, which sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present, has an Earnings ESP of +41.57%.



SB One Bancorp SBBX is likely to report quarterly earnings soon. The company, which carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present, has an Earnings ESP of +0.85%.



Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential



The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.