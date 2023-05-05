What's in the Cards for BigBear.ai's (BBAI) Q1 Earnings?

BigBear.ai BBAI is set to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 9.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $37.38 million, indicating a 2.71% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for loss has remained unchanged at 7 cents per share in the past 30 days, suggesting a rise of 22.22% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



BigBear’s earnings miss the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, with an earnings surprise of -144.19%, on average.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Consider

BigBear is likely to have benefited from a growing government investment in AI solutions, thereby expanding innovation pipeline to adapt and extend capabilities to serve a larger market.



The company experiences strong demand for its solutions in three core markets — complex global supply chains and logistics, autonomous systems and cyber. It showcases its strengths in complex global supply chains and logistics through its Global Force Information Management or GFIM. These factors are expected to have helped BigBear’s prospects in the to-be-reported quarter.



BigBear is expected to have benefitted from strategic integrations with legacy companies making it capable to compete in a substantial contracting space and establish as a prime contractor for innovative government and defense work.



The company may have gained from the growing partner base in the first quarter. It leverages on its AI, ML, predictive analytics and cybersecurity solutions to partner with the Department of Defense and Red Wire for development of an advanced satellite communications program.



In the first-quarter 2023 the company is expected to have made targeted investments to efficiently drive sustainable growth. It is expected to have followed disciplined expense management by focusing on implementing scalable processes and driving overall efficiency across business.



However, BigBear’s first-quarter 2023 top line is expected to have been affected by challenging macroeconomic conditions and reversal of pandemic trends.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



BigBear has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a couple of stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming release:



PubMatic PUBM has an Earnings ESP of +6.59% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



PUBM is set to announce first-quarter 2023 results on May 9, 2023. PubMatic shares have declined 7.3% year to date.



DigitalOcean DOCN has an Earnings ESP of +3.45% and a Zacks Rank #2.



DigitalOcean is set to announce first-quarter 2023 results on May 9, 2023. DOCN shares are up 26.3% year to date.



Airbnb ABNB has an Earnings ESP of +23.46% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Airbnb is set to announce first-quarter 2023 results on May 9, 2023. ABNB shares are up 37.6% year to date.



