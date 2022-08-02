What's in the Cards for Berkshire (BRK.B) in Q2 Earnings?

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.B ) is expected to report second-quarter 2022 earnings soon. BRK.B delivered an earnings surprise in three of the last four quarters, the average being 11.01%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second quarter of 2022 is pegged at $3.00 per share, indicating an increase of 2% from the year-ago quarter reported figure.

Factors to Consider

Berkshire Hathaway’s net new business, increased participation on renewals, improved pricing and favorable foreign currency translation effects may have aided premium revenues.



Per Marsh, global commercial insurance prices in the second quarter of 2022 grew 9%. The pace of rate increases slowed for the sixth consecutive quarter since global pricing increases peaked at 22% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Pricing in financial and professional lines, mostly driven by cyber, had the highest rate of increase across the major insurance product categories, at 16%.



Continued insurance business growth is expected to have increased float.

An increase in freight volumes and lower costs due to improved productivity are likely to have benefited the railroad business.



The Utilities and energy business is expected to have benefited from higher earnings from the natural gas pipelines, including the effects of a business acquisition, and the real estate brokerage businesses.



Manufacturing, service and retailing businesses are expected to have benefited from higher customer demand in many businesses.



Strategic buyouts are likely to have boosted the company’s performance.



Expenses are expected to have increased on higher insurance losses and loss adjustment expenses, health insurance benefits, insurance underwriting expenses, cost of sales and services, interest expense, freight rail transportation expenses, utilities and energy cost of sales and other expenses, other expenses as well as higher interest expense.

What the Zacks Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Berkshire Hathaway this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case as you can see below.



Earnings ESP: Berkshire Hathaway has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at $3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. price-eps-surprise | Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Quote



Zacks Rank: Berkshire Hathaway currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

