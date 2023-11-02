What's in the Cards for Bain Capital's (BCSF) Q3 Earnings?

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. BCSF is slated to report third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 6, after market close. The company’s earnings are expected to have increased on a year-over-year basis in the to-be-reported quarter.



In the last reported quarter, BCSF’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results reflected an increase in total investment income and higher expenses.



BCSF has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, with the average beat being 20.46%.

Earnings Projections for Q3

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bain Capital Specialty’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at 57 cents per share, unchanged over the past seven days.



The estimate indicates a 7.6% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

Major Factors at Play

Higher interest rates are likely to have resulted in an improvement in BCSF’s total interest income from investments (constituting a significant portion of its total investment income) in the to-be-reported quarter. This is likely to have led to an increase in the company’s total investment income.



Bain Capital Specialty has been recording higher expenses over the past several quarters. As it continues to invest in venture growth stage companies, operating expenses are expected to have been elevated in the third quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our quantitative model cannot conclusively predict an earnings beat for BCSF this time around. This is because it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or higher — for increasing the odds of an earnings beat.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Bain Capital Specialty has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: BCSF currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK and Runway Growth Finance Corp. RWAY are a couple of stocks that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.



The Earnings ESP for FSK is +1.83% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It is slated to report third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 6. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FS KKR Capital’s third-quarter earnings has moved 1.3% north over the past month.



RWAY currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.67% and a Zacks Rank #3. It is scheduled to release third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 7.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Runway Growth Finance’s third-quarter earnings has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.



