What's in the Cards for Avis Budget (CAR) in Q4 Earnings?

Avis Budget Group, Inc. ( CAR ) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 14, after market close.

Let’s check out how things have shaped up for the announcement.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avis Budget’s fourth-quarter 2021 revenues is pegged at $2.38 billion, indicating growth of 75.6% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure. The top line is likely to have benefited from increased revenues per day and rise in rental days.

Strong pricing, sustained cost discipline and solid cost-reduction efforts to meet demand as international recovery continues, are likely to have aided the company’s bottom line, the consensus estimate for which stands at $6.46 per share, implying year-over-year growth of more than 100%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Avis Budget this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Avis Budget has an Earnings ESP of -8.47% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Avis Budget Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Avis Budget Group, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their fourth-quarter 2021 earnings:

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings ( CCO ) has an Earnings ESP of +23.91% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company will release earnings numbers on Feb 24. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Clear Channel has an expected earnings growth rate of 91.4% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.2%, on average.

Clear Channel’s shares have surged 58.4% in the past year.

Everi Holdings ( EVRI ) has an Earnings ESP of +4.97% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company will release earnings numbers on Mar 1.

Everi Holdings has an expected earnings growth rate of 27.4% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 170%, on average.

Everi Holdings’ shares have surged 62.2% in the past year.

Opendoor Technologies ( OPEN ) has an Earnings ESP of +1.54% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company will release earnings numbers on Feb 24.

Opendoor has an expected earnings growth rate of 31.9% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 47.9%, on average.

Opendoor’s long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 11.1%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

