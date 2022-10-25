What's in the Cards for Avis Budget (CAR) in Q3 Earnings?

Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 31, after market close.

Let’s check out how things have shaped up for the announcement.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avis Budget’s third-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $3.53 billion, indicating growth of 17.5% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure. The top line is likely to have benefited from increased revenues per day, driven by strong demand.

Strong pricing, volume and solid cost-reduction efforts are likely to have aided Avis Budget’s bottom line, the consensus estimate for which stands at $14.88 per share, implying growth of 38.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Avis Budget Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Avis Budget Group, Inc. Quote

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Avis Budget this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here as elaborated below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Avis Budget has an Earnings ESP of -1.66% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Gartner, Inc. IT has an Earnings ESP of +1.89% and a Zacks Rank #3.

IT has an expected revenue growth rate of 13.7% and 10.3% for the current and next year, respectively. Gartner has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.3%, on average.

Trane Technologies plc TT has an Earnings ESP of +2.09% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Trane Technologies has an expected earnings growth rate of 16.3% for the current year. TT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.9%, on average.

Riot Blockchain RIOT has an Earnings ESP of +125.49% and is Zacks #3 Ranked.

Riot has an expected revenue growth rate of 41.2% for the current year and 69.1% for next year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





