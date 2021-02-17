What's in the Cards for Arcturus (ARCT) This Earnings Season?

Investors will likely focus on the progress of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s ARCT COVID-19 vaccine candidate on the fourth-quarter earnings call.

Arcturus’ earnings performance has been dismal over the trailing four quarters. The company’s earnings missed estimates in each of the last four quarters with the average negative surprise being 47.84%.

Shares of Arcturus have soared 399.1% so far this year against the industry‘s decrease of 14.9%.

In the last reported quarter, Arcturus delivered a negative earnings surprise of 95.74%.

Factors to Note

Arcturus has two clinical-stage candidates in its pipeline — a single dose, mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine and a therapeutic candidate for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency.

The company’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, ARCT-021, has shown favorable immunogenicity and safety profile when the company announced interim data from a phase I/II study in November last year. Based on this study data, the FDA and Singapore Health Sciences Authority granted permission to initiate a phase II study on the candidate.

The new phase II study will continue to evaluate both single-dose and prime-boost regimens of the candidate. Potential positive data from this study will support a phase III study, planned to begin in the second quarter. The company may provide an update on the progress of the phase II study on its fourth-quarter earnings call.

The company is developing OTC therapeutic candidate, ARCT-810, in two early-stage studies. Investors may ask questions on the future path for the candidate’s development on the earnings call.

During the quarter, the company planned to progress a new pipeline candidate, ARCT-032, to clinical-stage development for treating cystic fibrosis. Ongoing clinical studies and preparation for new clinical studies are likely to have driven operating expenses during the fourth quarter. However, the company may have recorded grant revenues, which are likely to have partially offset the increase in operating expense.

Meanwhile, the company records revenues from its strategic alliances and collaborations. However, revenues from these sources vary every quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Arcturus this earnings season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESPand a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Arcturus has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at a loss of 92 cents per share.You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Arcturus carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Quote

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some biotech stocks that you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

Moderna, Inc. MRNA has an Earnings ESP of +0.57% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. CLSD has an Earnings ESP of +4.35% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. LXRX has an Earnings ESP of +3.57% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.

Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (CLSD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.