What's in the Cards for ANSYS (ANSS) This Earnings Season?

ANSYS, Inc ANSS is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 3.

The company expects non-GAAP earnings in the range of $1.46-$1.64 per share for the second quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.61 per share, falling 0.6% in the past 30 days. The figure indicates a decline of 13% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Non-GAAP revenues are anticipated to be between $450 million and $475 million. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $466.7 million, suggesting growth of 3.1% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.

The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.3%, on average. In the past year, shares have lost 24.5% of their value compared with the industry’s decline of 10%

Factors to Note

Higher adoption of ANSYS’ simulation solutions in the various verticals like aerospace & defense, high tech, ground transportation and automotive is likely to have favored the top line in the quarter. Increases in chip designing activity in the semiconductor space also bode well.

Recently, the company launched two new semiconductor products, the Ansys Totem-SC and the Ansys PathFinder-SC. The new products will boost the speed of the existing Totem and PathFinder products by integrating them into the Ansys SeaScape big-data platform.

Continued momentum among enterprise customers is likely to have aided second-quarter revenue performance. The increasing clout of digital twins and process optimization solutions will likely act as tailwinds.

Strong channel distribution, go-to-market momentum and a solid pipeline are expected to have contributed to annual contract value or ACV.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Maintenance and service revenues is pegged at $254 million, indicating growth of 9.5% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.

The consensus mark for Software license revenues is pegged at $221 million, which suggests an increase of 2.8% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.

In the quarter under review, ANSYS announced the acquisition of Motor Design Limited, which will enable it to expand its presence in electrification with powerful electric machine design flow and enable customers to design more efficient electric machines.

Higher costs on product enhancements, acquisitions and research and development are likely to have exerted pressure on margin expansion in the quarter to be reported.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t predict an earnings beat for ANSYS this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.

ANSYS has an Earnings ESP of -1.97% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

