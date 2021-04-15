What's in the Cards for Ally Financial (ALLY) in Q1 Earnings?

Ally Financial Inc. ALLY is slated to report first-quarter 2021 results on Apr 16, before the opening bell. Its earnings and revenues are expected to have increased on a year-over-year basis.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results benefited from growth in revenues and lower provisions, partly offset by rise in expenses.



Notably, Ally Financial has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 50.3%.

Key Estimates for Q1

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for interest and fees on finance receivables and loans is pegged at $1.64 billion, indicating a rise of 1.9% from the previous quarter’s reported number. The impressive numbers reflect a gradual rise in demand for consumer loans.



The consensus estimate for interest on loans held for sale is pegged at $6 million, on par with the prior quarter.



Driven by an expected increase in interest and fees on finance receivables and loans (the major component of interest income), total financing revenues and other interest income are expected to have improved in the quarter. The consensus estimate for the same is pegged at $2.19 billion, suggesting 3.2% growth sequentially.



Looking at the fee income components, the consensus estimate for insurance premiums and service revenue earned of $283 million suggests a decline of 1.4% sequentially. Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for net other gain on investments is $54 million, indicating a 59.7% fall. Also, the consensus estimate for net other income of $96 million suggests a 58.8% decline.



Thus, due to a decline in almost all fee income components, total non-interest income is expected to have fallen in the quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total other revenues is pegged at $438 million, reflecting a decline of 35.4% sequentially.



Notably, Ally Financial has been witnessing a persistent rise in expenses over the past several quarters. As it launches new products and seeks to expand into newer areas of operations, overall costs are likely to have remained elevated in the first quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model shows that Ally Financial has the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better — to increase the odds of an earnings beat this time around.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Ally Financial is +7.43%.



Zacks Rank: Ally Financial currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of $1.13 has been revised 5.6% upward over the past seven days. Moreover, the figure indicates a rise of 356.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Also, the consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $1.75 billion, implying a 24.3% increase.

