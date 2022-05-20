What's in the Cards for Agilent Technologies' (A) Q2 Earnings?

Agilent Technologies A is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on May 24.



For the fiscal second quarter, the company expects revenues of $1.595-$1.625 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 6.5-8.5% on a core basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.61 billion, implying growth of 5.7% from the year-ago reported figure.



Agilent expects non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.10-1.12 for the quarter under review. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.11, which indicates growth of 14.4% from the year-ago reported figure.



The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the earnings surprise being 9.06%, on average.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Agilent Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Agilent Technologies, Inc. Quote

Factors to Consider

Agilent’s expanding product portfolio and strong end-market momentum are expected to have been the key growth drivers in the to-be-reported quarter.



The company’s increasing investments in promising markets, such as biopharma, are anticipated to have served as tailwinds in the quarter under review.



In the fiscal second quarter, Agilent announced the integration of advanced artificial intelligence technology developed by Virtual Control into its industry-leading gas chromatography and mass spectrometry platforms to enhance lab productivity. This is expected to have positively impacted the fiscal second-quarter performance.



The growing momentum across the company’s pharmDx product line is expected to have contributed well to the quarterly performance.



Coming to the segments, the company’s Life Sciences & Applied Markets Group is expected to have performed well in the quarter to be reported, owing to growth in the pharma market. Also, strength in cell analysis, liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry is likely to have contributed well.



Agilent’s Diagnostics and Genomics Group is expected to have performed well in the to-be-reported quarter, driven by growth in pharma and strength in genomics. Also, strong momentum across the product lines and the NASD GMP oligo business is anticipated to have been a tailwind for the segment.



Cross Lab Group of the company is expected to have benefited from an improving lab operating environment.



However, COVID-led disruptions and currency headwinds are expected to have been overhangs. The impacts of macro weakness in some regions and higher expenses are also expected to get reflected in the company’s fiscal second-quarter results.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Agilent this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Agilent has an Earnings ESP of -0.39% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies, which have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter.



NetApp NTAP has an Earnings ESP of +2.70% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NetApp is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Jun 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTAP’s earnings is pegged at $1.28 per share, suggesting an increase of 9.4% from the prior-year reported figure.



Veeva Systems VEEV has an Earnings ESP of +0.36% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Veeva Systems is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jun 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VEEV’s earnings is pegged at 92 cents per share, which suggests an increase of 1.1% from the prior-year reported figure.



Infosys INFY has an Earnings ESP of +5.56% and it sports a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Infosys is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jul 13. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INFY’s earnings is pegged at 18 cents per share, which suggests an increase of 5.9% from the prior-year reported figure.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.