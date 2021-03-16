What's in the Cards for Accenture (ACN) in Q2 Earnings?

Accenture plc ACN is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Mar 18, before market open.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q2 Expectations in Detail

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $11.84 billion, implying 6.2% growth from the year-ago reported figure. Notably, the consensus estimate lies within the guided range of $11.55-$11.95 billion.

Going by segments, the consensus estimate for Communications, Media & Technology revenues stands at $2.36 billion, indicating growth of 5.6% from the year-ago reported number. The consensus mark for Financial Services revenues is pegged at $2.35 billion, indicating year-over-year increase of 12.5%. The consensus estimate for Health & Public Service revenues stands at $2.25 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 15.5%. The consensus estimate for Products revenues is pegged at $3.19 billion, indicating year-over-year increase of 1%. The consensus mark for Resources revenues stands at $1.67 billion, indicating year-over-year decline of 2.1%.

The consensus mark for earnings stands at $1.90 per share, implying 0.5% decline from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Accenture this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Accenture has an Earnings ESP of -0.05% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Accenture PLC Price and EPS Surprise

Accenture PLC price-eps-surprise | Accenture PLC Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming release.

Equifax EFX has an Earnings ESP of +1.27% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Waste Management WM has an Earnings ESP of +1.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

FLEETCOR Technologies FLT has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and a Zacks Rank #3.

