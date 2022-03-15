What's in the Cards for Accenture (ACN) in Q2 Earnings?

Accenture plc ACN is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Mar 17, before market open.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q2 Expectations in Detail

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $14.65 billion, implying 21.2% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate lies within the guided range of $14.3-$14.75 billion.

Going by segments, the consensus estimate for Communications, Media & Technology revenues stands at $2.95 billion, indicating growth of 18.8% from the year-ago reported number.

The consensus mark for Financial Services revenues is pegged at $2.65 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 11.5%.

The consensus estimate for Health & Public Service revenues stands at $2.80 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 23.8%.

The consensus estimate for Products revenues is pegged at $4.13 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 23.5%.

The consensus mark for Resources revenues stands at $2.21 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 35.7%.

The consensus mark for earnings stands at $2.36 per share, implying 16.3% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The bottom line is expected to have benefited from higher revenues and lower share count.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Accenture this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Accenture has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their respective earnings this season.

Cross Country Healthcare CCRN has an Earnings ESP of +10.21% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cross Country Healthcare’s long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 6.6%. The company has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.5%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare’s shares have surged 51.6% in the past year.

Nielsen Holdings NLSN has an Earnings ESP of +0.81% and a Zacks Rank #1.

Nielsen has an expected earnings growth rate of 1.7% for the current year. The company has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.2%, on average.

Robert Half RHI has an Earnings ESP of +3.68% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Robert Half has an expected earnings growth rate of 15.7% for the current year. The company has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.5%, on average.

Robert Half’s shares have surged 46.2% in the past year. It’s long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 6.8%.

