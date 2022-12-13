What's in the Cards for Accenture (ACN) in Q1 Earnings?

Accenture plc ACN is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 16, before market open.

Q1 Expectations in Detail

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $15.6 billion, implying 4.1% growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate lies within the guided range of $15.2-$15.75 billion.

Going by the segments, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Communications, Media & Technology segment’s revenues is pegged at $3.16 billion, indicating growth of 2.6% from the year-earlier fiscal quarter’s actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Financial Services’ revenues is pegged at $3.03 billion, indicating an increase of 3.8% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Health & Public Service segment’s revenues is pegged at $2.87 billion, indicating growth of 5.13% from the year-earlier fiscal quarter’s actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Products’ revenues is pegged at $4.6 billion, indicating an increase of 7% from the year-ago comparable quarter’s reading. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Resources’ revenues stands at $2.06 billion, indicating growth of 5.6% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Consulting segment’s revenues is pegged at $8.6 billion, indicating growth of 2.4% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s tally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Outsourcing segment’s revenues is pegged at $7.12 billion, indicating growth of 7.9% from the year-earlier fiscal quarter’s actuals.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.91 per share, implying 4.7% growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure. The bottom line is expected to have benefited from higher revenues and operating results, lower share count, decreased non-operating expenses and a fall in the effective tax rate.

Accenture PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Accenture PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Accenture PLC Quote

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Accenture this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Accenture has an Earnings ESP of +0.38% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Releases

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Earnings of $1.77 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.9% and increased 7.3% year over year, driven by a strong margin performance. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3% and increased slightly year over year.

Equifax Inc. EFX reported stellar third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings (excluding 39 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.73 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5% but decreased 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.24 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3% and improved 1.8% year over year on a reported basis and 4% on a local-currency basis.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results.

Adjusted earnings (excluding a penny from non-recurring items) of 63 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8%. The bottom line has been constant over the past year. Net revenues of $2.3 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3% but declined 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $2.64 billion increased 3.8% year over year.



Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Accenture PLC (ACN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The (IPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.