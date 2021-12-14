What's in the Cards for Accenture (ACN) in Q1 Earnings?

Accenture plc ACN is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal year 2022 results on Dec 16, before market open.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q1 Expectations in Detail

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $14.21 billion, implying 20.8% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate lies within the guided range of $13.9-$14.35 billion.

Going by segments, the consensus estimate for Communications, Media & Technology revenues stands at $2.82 billion, indicating growth of 20.9% from the year-ago reported number. The consensus mark for Financial Services revenues is pegged at $2.54 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 8.3%. The consensus estimate for Health & Public Service revenues stands at $2.68 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 21.2%. The consensus estimate for Products revenues is pegged at $3.95 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 23.2%. The consensus mark for Resources revenues stands at $2.12 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 27.2%.

The consensus mark for earnings stands at $2.62 per share, implying 20.7% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The bottom line is expected to have benefited from higher revenues and operating results, lower share count and lower effective tax rate.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Accenture this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Accenture has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Accenture PLC Price and EPS Surprise

Accenture PLC price-eps-surprise | Accenture PLC Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases.

Cross Country Healthcare CCRN has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cross Country Healthcare has an expected earnings growth rate of 500% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 75%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare’s shares have surged 174.2% in the past year. The company has an expected long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5%.

Automatic Data Processing ADP has an Earnings ESP of +0.75% and a Zacks Rank #2.

ADP has an expected earnings growth rate of 12.3% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.7%, on average.

ADP’s shares have surged 36.7% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12%.

IQVIA Holdings IQV has an Earnings ESP of +0.46% and a Zacks Rank #3.

IQVIA has an expected earnings growth rate of 38.8% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.9%, on average.

IQVIA’s shares have surged 61.6% in the past year. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 16.2%.

