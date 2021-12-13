What's in the Cards for ABM Industries' (ABM) Q4 Earnings?

ABM Industries Inc. ABM is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Dec 15, before market open.

Let’s check out how things have shaped up for the announcement.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues is pegged at $1.62 billion, indicating 9.1% year-over-year growth. The expected upside can be attributed to strength across each of the business segments. Continued broad-based demand for the company’s services and efficient execution amid an improving business environment is also expected to have contributed to top-line growth.

The consensus mark for earnings stands at 80 cents per share, suggesting 15.9% growth year on year. The bottom line is likely to have benefited from higher revenues, favorable mix, labor efficiencies and lower interest expenses. An increase in higher-margin virus protection services and efficient management of direct labor and lower bad debt expenses are expected to have acted as additional positives.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ABM Industries this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ABM Industries has an Earnings ESP of -1.25% and a Zacks Rank #3.

ABM Industries Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

ABM Industries Incorporated price-eps-surprise | ABM Industries Incorporated Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their respective earnings this season.

Cross Country Healthcare CCRN has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cross Country Healthcare has an expected earnings growth rate of 500% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 75%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare’s shares have surged 174.2% in the past year. The company has an expected long-term earnings growth of 21.5%.

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) has an Earnings ESP of +0.75% and a Zacks Rank #2.

ADP has an expected earnings growth rate of 12.3% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.7%, on average.

ADP’s shares have surged 36.7% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12%.

IQVIA Holdings (IQV) has an Earnings ESP of +0.46% and a Zacks Rank #3.

IQVIA has an expected earnings growth rate of 38.8% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.9%, on average.

IQVIA’s shares have surged 61.6% in the past year. The company’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 16.2%.

